182,068 Shares in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Acquired by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 868.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 44.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 114,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $4,924,629.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,960.48. This trade represents a 82.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $3,060,375.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,324.78. This represents a 72.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 737,078 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,002. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Leerink Partners set a $45.00 price target on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $45.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $621.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.97 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 32.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 69.63%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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