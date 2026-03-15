Braidwell LP Acquires New Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Braidwell LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 588,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,708,000. Braidwell LP owned approximately 0.61% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,394 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 668,881 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after buying an additional 577,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82.

Key Headlines Impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $207.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.42%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase‑3 win for DTX301 (OTC deficiency): Ultragenyx reported that its AAV8 gene therapy (DTX301) reduced ammonia ~18% versus placebo and maintained normal ammonia through 36 weeks in a late‑stage trial—an important efficacy readout that advances the program toward potential regulatory/commercial milestones. Read More.

Phase‑3 win for DTX301 (OTC deficiency): Ultragenyx reported that its AAV8 gene therapy (DTX301) reduced ammonia ~18% versus placebo and maintained normal ammonia through 36 weeks in a late‑stage trial—an important efficacy readout that advances the program toward potential regulatory/commercial milestones. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan cuts price target but keeps an Overweight rating: JPMorgan lowered its target from $120 to $74 while maintaining an Overweight stance—reducing near‑term upside expectations but still signaling conviction in the company’s longer‑term potential relative to peers. Read More.

JPMorgan cuts price target but keeps an Overweight rating: JPMorgan lowered its target from $120 to $74 while maintaining an Overweight stance—reducing near‑term upside expectations but still signaling conviction in the company’s longer‑term potential relative to peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud class action notices and lead‑plaintiff deadlines: Several law firms and investor‑alert services (Schall, Robbins Geller, Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, DJS, ClaimsFiler, etc.) have announced a securities class action covering purchases from Aug 3, 2023–Dec 26, 2025 and are soliciting lead‑plaintiff candidates (April 6, 2026 deadline). This increases legal and headline risk, can pressure the stock near term, and may create potential future liabilities. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,761.60. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $185,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,688.80. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,958 shares of company stock worth $2,394,858. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.