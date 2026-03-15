Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,139,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,647 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $789,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.57 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.00. The company has a market cap of $349.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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