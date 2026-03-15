Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 270,647 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $38,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,481,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,153,000 after acquiring an additional 58,970 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,942,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046,828 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BND opened at $73.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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