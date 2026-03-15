Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.40.

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. Zacks Research raised shares of Toro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Toro from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Toro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

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Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Toro has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 119,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $11,957,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,327.90. This trade represents a 75.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 4,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $492,129.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,777.60. The trade was a 64.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Toro by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Toro by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 14,306.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toro by 155.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

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The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

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