Ancient Art L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. $UPWK

Ancient Art L.P. grew its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,268,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,759 shares during the quarter. Upwork comprises 19.1% of Ancient Art L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ancient Art L.P.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $79,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Upwork by 998.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Upwork by 2,405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth $45,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 123,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $1,699,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 776,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,724.60. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 15,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $211,417.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660.95. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 235,204 shares of company stock worth $3,602,486 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Upwork declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Upwork from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upwork

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

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