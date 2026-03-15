TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Holdings Lifted by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,200 shares during the period. TransMedics Group makes up about 1.2% of Braidwell LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Braidwell LP owned approximately 1.03% of TransMedics Group worth $39,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 981.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $412,629.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,088.72. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 864 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $120,199.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,219.92. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $2,353,002 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.27. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.23 and a twelve month high of $156.00.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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