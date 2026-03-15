Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,273,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,813,000 after acquiring an additional 244,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,507,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,578,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,903,000 after purchasing an additional 176,613 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,264,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,109,000 after purchasing an additional 344,189 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,712,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,700,000 after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Evercore set a $107.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.38). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 32.14%.The firm had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.79%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.