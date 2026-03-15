Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.97 Million Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,727 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $15,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 326,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 287,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

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VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.72 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $29.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

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