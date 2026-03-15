Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems comprises about 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $23,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 533,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,261,000 after acquiring an additional 76,379 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 225,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 205,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

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Mercury Systems Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $78.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -147.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $232.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 price objective on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,566,675 shares in the company, valued at $369,900,675. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,287 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $191,101.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,915.60. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 859,758 shares of company stock worth $74,481,931. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

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