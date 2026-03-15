SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPSC. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

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SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $60.55 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $153.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.62.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $369,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,452 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,214.32. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 13,384 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $785,105.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,657.06. The trade was a 15.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,834 shares of company stock worth $1,527,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

Further Reading

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