PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

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PolyPid Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PYPD opened at $4.19 on Friday. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PolyPid

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in PolyPid by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

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PolyPid Ltd is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on polymer‐based drug delivery technologies designed to enhance the performance of therapeutic agents at mucosal surfaces. Leveraging its proprietary Mucoadhesive & Mucus‐Penetrating (MMP) platform, PolyPid develops long‐acting formulations for ocular, oral and pulmonary indications. Its lead candidates include OncoTears and OralTear, therapies targeting dry eye and dry mouth conditions, respectively, as well as Paclical, a polymer‐formulated paclitaxel designed to improve tolerability and antitumor activity in oncology patients.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, PolyPid has assembled an international patent portfolio covering key markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

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