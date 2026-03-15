Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.3571.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Institutional Trading of Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $288,257,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carlyle Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,942,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,483 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $75,612,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,368,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,627,000 after buying an additional 934,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48. Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 16.92%.The business’s revenue was up 84.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

About Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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