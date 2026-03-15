Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,429,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,936 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 2.3% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,193,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $442.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.96. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $550.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised Ameriprise Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $434.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.22, for a total transaction of $3,809,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,529.98. This represents a 55.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,735.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,648.48. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,658 shares of company stock worth $8,998,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

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