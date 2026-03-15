Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.2857.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $324.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $368.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $272.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.44%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.18, for a total value of $453,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,935.82. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $2,562,053.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,695,121.06. This represents a 19.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,967,319 shares of company stock valued at $626,681,935. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,595,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $4,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,066,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,810,000 after purchasing an additional 461,990 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 49.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises

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About Royal Caribbean Cruises

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Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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