Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 95,482 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,482 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,287,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 128,689 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 131,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Up 2.0%

EXC opened at $48.48 on Monday. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $39.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Key Stories Impacting Exelon

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook — Exelon reported $0.59 EPS (above consensus) and launched FY2026 guidance of $2.81–$2.91, signaling stronger underlying power markets and rate benefits. BusinessWire: Q4 & 2026 Outlook

Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook — Exelon reported $0.59 EPS (above consensus) and launched FY2026 guidance of $2.81–$2.91, signaling stronger underlying power markets and rate benefits. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several firms raised price targets (Wells Fargo to $53, Mizuho to $51, BMO to $51) and reiterated overweight/outperform views, supporting near-term upside. Benzinga: Analyst Coverage The Fly: Mizuho

Analyst upgrades — Several firms raised price targets (Wells Fargo to $53, Mizuho to $51, BMO to $51) and reiterated overweight/outperform views, supporting near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise — Exelon increased its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (5% increase), boosting income appeal and supporting yield-sensitive investors. (Ex‑dividend: Mar 2; pay date: Mar 13)

Dividend raise — Exelon increased its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (5% increase), boosting income appeal and supporting yield-sensitive investors. (Ex‑dividend: Mar 2; pay date: Mar 13) Positive Sentiment: Transmission project approved — PJM Board advanced a ~220‑mile, 765‑kV transmission line co‑sponsored with NextEra, supporting long‑term transmission revenue and grid reliability opportunities. PR Newswire: PJM Approval

Transmission project approved — PJM Board advanced a ~220‑mile, 765‑kV transmission line co‑sponsored with NextEra, supporting long‑term transmission revenue and grid reliability opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Electrification & AI tailwinds — Analysts/commentary highlight Exelon as a play on electrification and demand from AI data centers, reinforcing the company’s long‑term growth narrative. Seeking Alpha: Electrification/AI Tailwinds

Electrification & AI tailwinds — Analysts/commentary highlight Exelon as a play on electrification and demand from AI data centers, reinforcing the company’s long‑term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Capex / growth plan — Exelon unveiled a $41.3B infrastructure investment plan through 2029, which supports growth but increases near‑term capital intensity. Zacks: Capex Plan

Capex / growth plan — Exelon unveiled a $41.3B infrastructure investment plan through 2029, which supports growth but increases near‑term capital intensity. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue and call details — Revenue slightly missed expectations ($5.41B vs $5.42B) and management hosted an earnings call; read the transcript for detail on generation, commodity exposure and rate assumptions. MSN: Earnings Transcript

Revenue and call details — Revenue slightly missed expectations ($5.41B vs $5.42B) and management hosted an earnings call; read the transcript for detail on generation, commodity exposure and rate assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest note — Recent short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero and is not a meaningful signal for today’s move.

Short‑interest note — Recent short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero and is not a meaningful signal for today’s move. Negative Sentiment: YoY profit decline — EPS declined versus the prior year (Q4: $0.59 vs $0.64 a year ago), a reminder that beat was driven by mix/rates rather than higher volume; monitor commodity and weather sensitivity. BusinessWire: Results

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

