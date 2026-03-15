Ararat Capital Management LP Sells 53,132 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Ararat Capital Management LP decreased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,132 shares during the period. US Foods makes up approximately 2.5% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 30,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its stake in US Foods by 55.1% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in US Foods by 12.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,003,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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US Foods Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE USFD opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $102.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.26. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USFD. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on USFD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $6,344,935.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This represents a 42.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

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