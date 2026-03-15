ARP Global Capital Ltd Takes $3.43 Million Position in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. $BMNR

ARP Global Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 126,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000. BitMine Immersion Technologies makes up 1.0% of ARP Global Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMNR. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in BitMine Immersion Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 180,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

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BitMine Immersion Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BMNR stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BitMine Immersion Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a negative net margin of 67,546.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BitMine Immersion Technologies

BitMine Immersion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

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