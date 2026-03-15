Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $47,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $201,801,000 after acquiring an additional 108,813 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $105,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,858 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $558,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 826,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $183,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.76.

Lowe’s Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe’s Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised select longer-term forecasts—notably lifting Q4 2028 and Q4 2027 quarter estimates and publishing a higher FY2029 EPS projection—supporting the view of continued multi-year earnings growth.

Zacks Research raised select longer-term forecasts—notably lifting Q4 2028 and Q4 2027 quarter estimates and publishing a higher FY2029 EPS projection—supporting the view of continued multi-year earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Publications/analysts continue to flag Lowe’s as a dividend/stability name (included among undervalued dividend aristocrat lists), which supports its defensive appeal to income-focused investors. KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on Lowe’s (LOW) with ‘Neutral’ Rating

Publications/analysts continue to flag Lowe’s as a dividend/stability name (included among undervalued dividend aristocrat lists), which supports its defensive appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: KGI Securities initiated coverage with a ‘Neutral’ rating—this is not a bullish endorsement and may cap near-term upside until the firm provides a price target or further updates. KGI Securities initiates coverage on Lowe’s (LOW) with ‘neutral’ rating

KGI Securities initiated coverage with a ‘Neutral’ rating—this is not a bullish endorsement and may cap near-term upside until the firm provides a price target or further updates. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near-term quarter and fiscal-year EPS estimates (multiple Q1–Q3 2027 and Q1–Q2 2028 entries, and reductions to FY2027/FY2028), which directly pressures short-term profit expectations and investor sentiment.

Zacks cut several near-term quarter and fiscal-year EPS estimates (multiple Q1–Q3 2027 and Q1–Q2 2028 entries, and reductions to FY2027/FY2028), which directly pressures short-term profit expectations and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness after oil-price/inflation fears drove an S&P 500 selloff—these macro headwinds typically weigh on consumer and renovation spending, adding downward pressure to Lowe’s shares. The S&P 500’s 1.5% Selloff Is Driven By A Few Key Factors

Broader market weakness after oil-price/inflation fears drove an S&P 500 selloff—these macro headwinds typically weigh on consumer and renovation spending, adding downward pressure to Lowe’s shares. Negative Sentiment: Sector-level weakness: coverage on The Home Depot highlights a sluggish housing/renovation backdrop and notes that Lowe’s shares have pulled back alongside peers—this competitive/market environment reduces near-term demand for large renovation projects. Home Depot Stock Keeps Falling—Analysts Say the Upside Is Still There

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $237.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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