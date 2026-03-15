17,378 Shares in AppLovin Corporation $APP Purchased by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,844,000 after purchasing an additional 133,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AppLovin by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,292,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,083 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 55.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,970 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $951,541,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $458.67 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.31 and its 200 day moving average is $574.04. The stock has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Insider Activity

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total transaction of $18,717,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,430,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,625,877.90. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 188,033 shares of company stock worth $90,662,374 over the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.50.

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AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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