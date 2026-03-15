Altimeter Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Altimeter Capital Management LP trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.2% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Altimeter Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $88,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,647,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 126.7% during the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.33.

Key Stories Impacting MercadoLibre

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,670.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,996.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,117.50. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,631.18 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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