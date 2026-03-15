Atreides Management LP Purchases New Shares in Gemini Space Station, Inc. $GEMI

Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. Atreides Management LP owned 0.06% of Gemini Space Station at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEMI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at $1,980,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at about $38,336,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth about $3,594,000.

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Insider Transactions at Gemini Space Station

In other Gemini Space Station news, Director Sachin Chand Jaitly sold 39,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $354,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gemini Space Station from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Gemini Space Station from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gemini Space Station from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Gemini Space Station from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

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Gemini Space Station Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ GEMI opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.29. Gemini Space Station, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45.

Gemini Space Station Profile

(Free Report)

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

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