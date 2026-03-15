American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $302.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. New Street Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.18.

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Key Alphabet News

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Alphabet Company Profile

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Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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