Five9, Inc. $FIVN Shares Bought by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,486 shares during the period. Five9 comprises approximately 3.1% of Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $37,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LP boosted its position in Five9 by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,173 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,320,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 36.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,341,000 after purchasing an additional 497,344 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,515,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,683,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $39,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five9 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Five9 Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of FIVN opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Five9 had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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