Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $63,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,620. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

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About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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