Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Stock Position Cut by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 86,846 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries makes up 2.0% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $39,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

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Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.2%

AEIS opened at $302.02 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.08.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $382,774.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,100.96. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $316,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,702.70. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 53,198 shares of company stock worth $16,846,991 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

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