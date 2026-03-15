Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 412.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 242,573 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:KNX opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $64.10.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.88%.Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $324,074.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,375.32. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,305,347 shares in the company, valued at $79,626,167. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,186. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

Further Reading

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