Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR Holdings Raised by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 285.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 254,332 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 227,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0678 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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