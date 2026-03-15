Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.15% of Transdigm Group worth $108,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,982,225,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,552,028,000 after purchasing an additional 254,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,719,000 after buying an additional 367,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,343,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,297,000 after buying an additional 56,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,207,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,909,850,000 after buying an additional 203,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,213.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,344.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,322.83. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total transaction of $13,296,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,177,888.64. This represents a 32.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Lisman purchased 950 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,284.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,403.34. The trade was a 41.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 116,548 shares of company stock worth $162,754,991 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,584.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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