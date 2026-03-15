YXT.COM Group Holding Limited – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YXT) Short Interest Up 60.4% in February

YXT.COM Group Holding Limited – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,184 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the February 12th total of 1,362 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,093 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,093 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of YXT.COM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YXT.COM Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YXT.COM Group Holding Limited – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YXT – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of YXT.COM Group worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of YXT.COM Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, YXT.COM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

YXT.COM Group Price Performance

YXT.COM Group stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. YXT.COM Group has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

About YXT.COM Group

(Get Free Report)

YXT.COM Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital corporate learning solution in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers corporate learning platform, personalized e-learning system, teaching tools, and online courses, as well as offline courses and courseware recording service. It also engages in the technology development; and sale of Software-as-a-Service and content. YXT.COM Group Holding Limited was formerly known as Unicentury Group Holding Limited and changed its name to YXT.COM Group Holding Limited in May 2021.

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