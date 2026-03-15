GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Short Interest Up 23.6% in February

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,840 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 12th total of 3,106 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,731 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,731 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GeneDx Stock Performance

GeneDx stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. GeneDx has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

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GeneDx Company Profile

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GeneDx is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in high-complexity genetic testing for rare and ultra-rare inherited disorders. The company leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, including whole exome sequencing, targeted gene panels, and chromosomal microarray analysis, to deliver comprehensive diagnostic insights. Its services are designed to support clinicians in identifying genetic mutations that underlie pediatric and adult conditions, guiding patient management, treatment decisions, and genetic counseling.

Founded in 2000 by Dr.

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