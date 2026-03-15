Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 612,189 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the February 12th total of 386,437 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,342,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,342,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $112.81 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $126.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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