Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

TH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Texas Capital upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 price target on Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

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Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $89.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target Hospitality news, EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $114,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,307. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 3,549.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 42,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 143,505 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Target Hospitality this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Capital upgraded TH from “hold” to “strong-buy,” which can attract buyers and provide short-term support to the stock. Texas Capital Upgrade

Texas Capital upgraded TH from “hold” to “strong-buy,” which can attract buyers and provide short-term support to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/segment note: a Q4 deep-dive story highlights WHS (workforce housing/services) driving contract momentum for Target, suggesting revenue pipeline strength but also calling out margin pressure — a mixed operational signal for investors evaluating growth vs profitability. Q4 Deep Dive

Industry/segment note: a Q4 deep-dive story highlights WHS (workforce housing/services) driving contract momentum for Target, suggesting revenue pipeline strength but also calling out margin pressure — a mixed operational signal for investors evaluating growth vs profitability. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities cut its FY2026 EPS view for TH to ($0.26) from ($0.19) and issued negative quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1: -$0.12, Q2: -$0.08, Q3: -$0.04, Q4: -$0.02). The downward revision signals weaker profitability expectations and likely contributed to selling pressure. Northland Estimates

Northland Securities cut its FY2026 EPS view for TH to ($0.26) from ($0.19) and issued negative quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1: -$0.12, Q2: -$0.08, Q3: -$0.04, Q4: -$0.02). The downward revision signals weaker profitability expectations and likely contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen downgraded Target Hospitality to “sell,” adding another bearish analyst voice that can accelerate outflows or short interest. Downgrade Article

About Target Hospitality

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Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

Further Reading

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