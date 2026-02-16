The Middleby Corporation $MIDD Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 168.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 23,000.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 280.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.52 per share, with a total value of $100,245.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,452.92. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Middleby in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Middleby from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.83.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $163.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.40. The Middleby Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.82 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73.

Middleby Profile

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby’s products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

