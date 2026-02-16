TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,208,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,430 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of ACV Auctions worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,295,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after buying an additional 5,475,874 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,571,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,366,000 after buying an additional 143,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,731,000 after acquiring an additional 398,106 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACVA opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.63. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barrington Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

In related news, CEO George Chamoun bought 31,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $248,440.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,618,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,871,150.58. This represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace that connects automotive dealers through a mobile-first platform for wholesale vehicle auctions. The company’s software enables dealers to list, inspect and bid on used vehicles in real time, leveraging smartphone-based condition reporting, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to streamline the buying and selling process. ACV Auctions also offers subscription-based access to its auction platform, supplemental reconditioning services and financing tools designed to help dealers optimize inventory turn and reduce risk.

Since its founding in 2014, ACV Auctions has expanded its technology offerings beyond core auction services to include dealer management integrations, transportation logistics coordination and title management solutions.

