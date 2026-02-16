Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of KB Financial Group worth $46,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.2%

KB stock opened at $114.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $117.24.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.