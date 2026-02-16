DoorDash (DASH) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $3.9840 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $160.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $155.40 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst/independent bullish notes reiterate BUY at discounted levels, arguing valuation and long-term growth justify owning DASH ahead of earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Grocery and retail partnerships remain a growth tailwind — sector coverage on Kroger’s turnaround highlights DoorDash as a continuing last-mile partner, underscoring recurring GOV opportunity from grocery fulfillment. Read More.

Grocery and retail partnerships remain a growth tailwind — sector coverage on Kroger’s turnaround highlights DoorDash as a continuing last-mile partner, underscoring recurring GOV opportunity from grocery fulfillment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Resolution of fraud schemes tied to phantom orders (sentencing reported) reduces an ongoing loss/operational risk and supports margin stability. Read More.

Resolution of fraud schemes tied to phantom orders (sentencing reported) reduces an ongoing loss/operational risk and supports margin stability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo is paying gig workers (including DoorDash drivers) to close robotaxi doors — demonstrates the value and flexibility of the Dasher workforce, but payments go to drivers (not DoorDash directly), so corporate revenue impact is unclear. Read More.

Waymo is paying gig workers (including DoorDash drivers) to close robotaxi doors — demonstrates the value and flexibility of the Dasher workforce, but payments go to drivers (not DoorDash directly), so corporate revenue impact is unclear. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 preview/earnings expectations: previews show an in-line quarter is likely (Bank of America/Proactive), keeping guidance risk moderate heading into the Feb. 18 report. Read More.

Q4 preview/earnings expectations: previews show an in-line quarter is likely (Bank of America/Proactive), keeping guidance risk moderate heading into the Feb. 18 report. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest items circulating look inconsistent/erroneous (zeros/NaN), so current short-interest headlines are noisy and unlikely to be a reliable near-term driver until clarified.

Short-interest items circulating look inconsistent/erroneous (zeros/NaN), so current short-interest headlines are noisy and unlikely to be a reliable near-term driver until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Multiple driver-related safety incidents and arrests (stabbing attempt, accidental shooting, delivery-related arrests) are generating adverse headlines and reputational risk that can pressure the stock. Read More. | Read More.

Multiple driver-related safety incidents and arrests (stabbing attempt, accidental shooting, delivery-related arrests) are generating adverse headlines and reputational risk that can pressure the stock. Read More. | Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fatal hit‑and‑run coverage and related family lawsuits spotlight potential litigation and regulatory exposure that could create headline risk and legal costs. Read More.

Fatal hit‑and‑run coverage and related family lawsuits spotlight potential litigation and regulatory exposure that could create headline risk and legal costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares recently — investors sometimes view insider sales negatively when combined with other near-term headwinds. Read More.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total transaction of $56,539,896.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 232,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,489,121.60. This trade represents a 55.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $7,037,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,044,674.10. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 604,135 shares of company stock worth $124,509,080 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 502.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.24.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

