Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Invests $215,000 in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 958,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,515,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 800,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $205.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.06. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $122.48 and a 52-week high of $206.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $318.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $1.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 165.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

