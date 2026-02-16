Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Acquired by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 671.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.2% of SMART Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,553,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $202.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.54 and a 200-day moving average of $190.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.