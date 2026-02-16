Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,715 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 20.4% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $4,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 44,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $1,130.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,218.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,059.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,000.72.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.71 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 25.54%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total transaction of $199,666.35. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,953.82. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.57, for a total transaction of $11,829,368.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,035,434.45. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,881 shares of company stock worth $26,157,155. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,060.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.