SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 230.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $109.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

