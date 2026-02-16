Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140,245 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Accenture worth $204,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 132.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 146.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $224.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $215.16 and a 1 year high of $392.02. The firm has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.88%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,339.98. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

