Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $16.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.1429.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Endava from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Endava from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 733.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Endava by 901.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $5.12 on Friday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $287.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.

Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.

