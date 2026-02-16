Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $16.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.1429.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Endava from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Endava from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.
Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $5.12 on Friday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $287.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.
Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.
Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.
