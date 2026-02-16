Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.2%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -71.83 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $332,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,004.58. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue-Jean Lin sold 25,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $777,872.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,903.30. This represents a 48.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,010 shares of company stock worth $6,135,454. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 9,874,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,441,000 after buying an additional 1,089,227 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,254,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,714 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7,534.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $238,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.