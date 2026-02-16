Wall Street Zen Downgrades Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) to Hold

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navios Maritime Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.38. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $63.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.28. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 146,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 28.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 92,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

