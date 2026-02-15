Short Interest in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Declines By 34.9%

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 288,014 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 442,131 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,626 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,626 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11,843.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHQ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,940. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $33.82.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

