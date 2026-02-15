Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 38,440 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the January 15th total of 61,255 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 130,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSPG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPG traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,953. The company has a market capitalization of $575.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $96.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.