AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) vs. CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Head-To-Head Comparison

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and CV”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $3.52 billion 3.46 $1.67 billion $1.40 8.11 CV $25.67 million N/A -$18.15 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

38.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 47.40% 19.13% 1.66% CV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AGNC Investment and CV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 7 4 0 2.36 CV 0 0 0 0 0.00

AGNC Investment presently has a consensus target price of $11.03, suggesting a potential downside of 2.89%. Given AGNC Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than CV.

Volatility and Risk

AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats CV on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

