Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Head to Head Survey

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais $4.80 billion 0.14 -$27.06 million ($0.49) -2.53 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal $57.10 billion 0.41 $2.31 billion ($0.05) -87.20

Analyst Recommendations

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has higher revenue and earnings than Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais -12.91% 1.22% 0.81% Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal -0.42% -0.61% -0.30%

Risk and Volatility

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals. It also manufactures and sells steel products; manufactures and installs equipment for various industries; and transforms cold-rolled coils into hot-dip galvanized coils. In addition, the company provides technology transfer services for steel industry; project management and services for civil construction and capital goods industry; road transportation of flat steel; and texturing and chrome plating of cylinders. It serves automotive, construction, distribution, energy, white line, oil and gas, and machines and equipment markets. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets. It is also involved in construction; waste processing and recycling; supplying electricity, gas, and heat; and the provision of coal-based chemical products, petrochemicals, electronic materials, materials and components for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber, and composite products. In addition, the company offers computer systems engineering and consulting, IT-enabled outsourcing, and other services. The company was formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and changed its name to Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

