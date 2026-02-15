Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,280 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the January 15th total of 21,489 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 60,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 556,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

HIGH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 89,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,059. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

